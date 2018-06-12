More stars confirm participation in Brian Umony charity drive

Saturday, 30th June 2018 at Star Times Stadium – Lugogo, Kampala (Entry Fees: 5000/=)



Curtain raiser: Celebrities Vs Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) – 2 PM

Celebrities Vs Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) – 2 PM Main Match: Umony XI Vs Naguru Echo – 4PM

KAWOWO SPORTS

It is barely a fortnight to the long awaited D-Day when Uganda Cranes striker Brian Umony will host a fundraising drive for the Naguru community.

On 30th June 2018, Umony, through his foundation (The Brian Umony Foundation) is organizing two charity football matches at the Star Times Lugogo Stadium, with the target of giving back to the Naguru community, a place that nurtured him from childhood.

There is growing excitement as the time clicks to the day of the matches.

Comedian Patrick Salvador Idringi has been confirmed as captain of the celebrities who will face the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) in the curtain raiser match.

© Kawowo Sports / AMINAH BABIRYE

Meanwhile, two former Uganda Cranes captains Geofrey Massa and Andy Mwesigwa will play alongside Brian Umony in his XI when he takes on Echo F.C.

Other players will include Geofrey Baba Kizito, Moses Oloya, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Sadam Ibrahim Juma, Musa Mudde, Savio Kabugo among others

Peter Tabu, the Chief Executive Officer of Brian Umony Foundation believes the preparations are taking a smooth path as many more “big” confirmations are around the corner.

We are continuing with the preparations and we expect a colourful day on 30th June 2018. Many friends of Brian Umony and well wishers are willing to partake and assist in a way or another and we urge more to come on board. It is confirmed that USPA will play Celebrities in the curtain raiser at 2PM before the main match when Umony XI faces Naguru Echo later at 4PM.

A number of partners have joined the bandwagon to ensure that this event is smoothly organized.

These include 97fm Radiocity, City Tyres, NBS Tv, Brian Umony Foundation and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC).

The entire organization is being effected by Kella Public Relations.

Umony was born and raised in Naguru, a Kampala surburb. He graduated through the ranks at Naguru Avis via Kyambogo University, KCCA FC, Super Sport United (South Africa), Port Land Timbers (United States of America), St George (Ethiopia) and now Gokulam Kerala in India, where he recently won the province league national championship.