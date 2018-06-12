Pirates to host Kenyan side Homeboyz in friendly at Legends

Courtesy

Uganda Ruby Premiership champions and Uganda Cup winners Black Pirates are set play Enterprise Cup champions Homeboyz RFC in a friendly match on Saturday June 16, 2018.

The match that will be played at Legends Rugby Club is an initiative of the East Africa Super Cup organizers.

“It’s a curtain raiser to the main tournament that will be held in October 2018,” says one of the organizers of the Super Cup, Edward Ochieng as quoted by RagaHouse.

In May, KCB and Kabras were to travel to Uganda for the Super Cup in which they were to face Rhinos and Pirates respectively but that did not materialize with the event pushed to October or November.

The promotional playoff final between Walukuba RFC and KIU West will curtain raise for the friendly and later there will be a live screening of Africa Gold Cup opener between Uganda Rugby Cranes and Namibia.

Homeboyz is expected to travel to Kampala on Thursday evening for match.