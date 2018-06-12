Vipers SC have completed the signing of midfielder Rahmat Ssenfuka from Police FC.

The former Police Captain has signed a four-year deal with the league champions that will keep him at the club until 2022.

The financial details of the deal remains undisclosed but Kawowo Sports understands the Venoms have had to buy out his remaining 2 years on the contract with the Cops before personal terms were agreed.

The Uganda Cranes midfielder, versatile enough to play as an anchorman or in attack just behind the main striker becomes the league champions first official signing.

Behind the move is Musa Sebulime ‘Atagenda’ who says the move is the best for the player who had also garnered interest from sleeping giants URA.

“His quality is undoubted and he wanted a challenge away from Police,” said Sebulime. “Besides, he couldn’t turn down a chance to play in the Caf Champions League,” added the Player Representative.

Ssenfuka is expected to make his debut at the forthcoming CECAFA Kagame Cup due in Dar es Salam midway this month, his second international tournament after he was part of the Uganda Cranes Chan team in Morocco early this year.

His signing galvanizes reports of a possible departure for midfielder Brian Nkuubi who is reportedly close to a switch to rivals KCCA.