Barely three months after offering him a one and half year contract, Rwanda champions Rayon Sport have axed Coach Ivan Minnaert.

The Belgian earned the contract after guiding the side to the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup, becoming the first Rwanda club to reach the stage.

But a poor run of results including draws against Gor Mahia at home and away to Yanga have since made the team change ‘thinking’ about the former AFC Leopards tactician.

“The head coach of Rayon Sport Ivan Minnaert is no longer the head coach, he has been dismissed due to a poor run of games on top of failing to manage the dressing room,” part of the statement on the website reads.

His statements also weren’t spared according to the statement.

“Assistant coaches Jeannot Witakenge and Marcel Lomami have also been suspended until further notice.”

Minnaert joined Rayon Sport in March replacing former Amavubi international Olivier Karekezi who stepped down after accusing the club leadership to terminate his contract while he was in police custody last November.

Since signing the deal, Rayon Sport have won just seven in their last 20 games in all competitions, lost two and earned 11 draws.

Rayon Sport is home to former Uganda Police Football Club midfielder Yasin Mugume.