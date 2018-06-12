Walukuba to battle KIU Western in Rugby Premiership promotional playoff

Rugby Premiership Promotional Playoff Final

Saturday, 16th June 2018

Walukuba vs. KIU Western RFC – 2:00 pm, Legends

Walukuba Rugby Football Club

Walukuba Barbarians and KIU Western RFC will square off on Saturday, June 16 at Legends Rugby Grounds with a place in the National Rugby Premiership at stake.

The two sides sailed through to the playoff finals last weekend at the Graveyard in Makerere.

Barbarians saw out Sailors 20-12 win while the champions of the West, KIU Western dismissed Gulu Elephants with a 23-17 win.

The two sides will be battling to replace Makerere Impis who got relegated at the end of last season.

With Jinja Hippos maintaining their status in the Premiership for at least another season, the league could have two Jinja side next season.

