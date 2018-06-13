Africa Gold Cup: Sebuliba, Ijongat recalled for Rugby Cranes duty

Africa Gold Cup

Saturday, June 16

Namibia vs. Uganda – Hage Geingob Stadium, Windhoek

Uganda Rugby Cranes squad to face Namibia in the opening game of the 2018 Africa Gold Cup has touched base in South Africa ahead of the Saturday clash.

The team has majority of the players that made match day squad against Kenya Simbas in the first leg of the Elgon Cup at Legends.

However, familiar faces that were over looked for the Elgon Cup in half back James Ijongat, winger Lawrence Sebuliba as well as Charles Uhuru made the trip down south.

Ijongat is expected to pair up with Aaron Afoirwoth at the halfback positions with first timer Conrad Wanyama waiting on the bench.

Ian Munyani, Paul Sekatte and Eliphaz Emong are up for international debuts in Namibia while Arthur Mukama replaces Marvin Odong (work commitments) in the back row.

The Squad

1. Asuman Mugerwa, 2. Paul Sekatte, 3. Saul Kivumbi, 4. Charles Uhuru, 5. Eliphaz Emong, 6. Bryon Oketayot, 7. Brian Asaba, 8. Arthur Mukama, 9. Aaron Afoirwoth, 10. James Ijongat, 11. James Odong, 12. Pius Ogena, 13. Ian Munyani, 14. Justin Kimono, 15. Adrian Kasito, 16. Joseph Tamale, 17. Collins Kimbowa, 18. Adnan Mutebi, 19. Robert Aziku, 20. Musa Muwonge, 21. Conrad Wanyama, 22. Eric Mula, 23. Lawrence Sebuliba