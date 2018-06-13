Vipers will kick start their Caf Champions League in November 2018 and not next year has been the case.

This is one of the many significant changes announced by the Confederation of African Football in relation to the Interclub competitions effective 2018/19.

The competition will kick off in November and end in May unlike before when they started in February and ended in December of the same year.

The circular, dated May 15, 2018 sent to all federations also says the winner of the Caf Champions League will qualify for the group stages and not go through any qualifiers.

It was also decided that Caf Champions League matches will be played on Fridays and Saturdays while the Caf Confederation matches will be played on Sundays.

Previously, there have been matches played on week days for the two competitions.

On a brighter note, dates for the 2018/19, 2019/20 and 2020/21 have also been communicated to all FAs.

Uganda will be represented by Vipers and KCCA in the Caf champions League and Caf Confederation Cup respectively in the next campaign.