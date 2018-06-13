Morocco World News

Africa will eagerly be waiting for the news from the 68th FIFA Congress in Russia to know whether they will host their second World Cup finals.

North Africans Morocco are up against a joint bid from Mexico, Canada and USA for host rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This will be the fifth time Morocco is bidding to host the World’s biggest football extravaganza but have failed on all the previous attempts.

David Beckham is the bid chief for the Joint Bid while Hicham El Amrani is the one in charge of Morocco’s.

With the 2026 event the first of its kind with 48 teams, a lot needs to be available in terms of infrastructure and Amrani is confident Morocco will deliver on all the fronts.

“A Moroccan World Cup is not just an African World Cup,” he told BBC Sport. “It would also be almost a European World Cup,” he added.

“We’re just a few hours’ flying distance from capital cities across Europe.

Unlike Morocco, Mexico and the United States have already hosted World Cups in 1970 and 1986 for Mexico, and USA in1994. Canada also staged the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

Meanwhile, if Morocco or United Bid fails to claim 104 votes needed for an outright majority, a second vote will be taken in which delegates much choose one or the other.

Africa have only hosted the World Cup once in 2010 in South Africa and shockingly, Morocco didn’t support their bid.