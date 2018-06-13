I am not a journeyman, Ssimbwa confirms loyalty at URA

Former Uganda Cranes star player Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa was on Wednesday morning handed a three year employment contract at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football club alongside three of his assistants.

Courtesy

This followed a successful 2 and half months’ probation period where Ssimbwa served on interim basis after the resignation of Paul “Latest” Nkata on 24th April 2018.

Ssimbwa has since sought for his back room staff and identified

Robert Mukasa as his immediate assistant, former club legend Augustine Nsumba the second assistant and former Vipers goalkeeping coach Steven Billy Kiggundu as the new URA goalkeepers’ tactician.

The three assistants were also named and officially unveiled with the head coach at the URA head quarters in Nakawa, Kampala.

In his submission after the official unveiling, Ssimbwa refuted claims that he is a journeyman and will respect his employment contract.

I am not a journeyman like many people say. Which coach in Uganda apart from Fred Kajoba (Bright Stars) and Mike Mutebi (KCCA) has spent more than two seasons at the same club? That is the nature of our job that when conditions worsen, you move on. Take a look at Express, I won the trophy but there was no money to pay me, I am a professional coach and work to be paid. At SC Villa Jogoo, the chairperson called for a change from no where. This is the nature of our job coaches

Ssimbwa remains one of the most experienced coaches in Uganda and the CECAFA region having coached more than 10 clubs.

In Uganda, he has handled Entebbe Health, Military Police, Mbale Heroes, SC Victoria University, Express, KCCA, Sports Club Villa Jogoo, Soana, Police (Rwanda) and lately Sofapaka in Kenya.

Target:

Ssimbwa has also set personal targets as a coach. He eyes nothing but silverware.

I thank URA FC for this opportunity given. I am an experienced coach ready to use teamwork to get results. I will work and serve interests of football and this coming season, i want two trophies (Uganda Cup and league).

KAWOWO SPORTS | John Batanudde

Ssimbwa’s immediate task at hand will be rebuilding a stable dressing room, establishing a quality playing staff through affluent signings and restoring the faded club glory.

URA FC has already embarked on preparations for the new season with test and trial matches for aspiring new players. Most recently, URA FC humiliated Kamwokya based RIFO Namataba 4-0 at the barren and dusty Kamwokya playground, along Kira road.