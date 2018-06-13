© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Muhammad Shaban has issued a formal apology to KCCA manager Mike Mutebi for absconding from training towards the last game of the domestic campaign.

The former Onduparaka captain missed the Stanbic Uganda Cup win over Vipers last Saturday after he failed to train with his teammates on return national duty where he was with the Uganda Cranes in Niger.

In a letter exclusively seen by Kawowo Sports, Shaban admitted going against the team doctor’s recommendation to take an injection.

“I had informed Dr. Ssewanyana about an injury I was carrying and he had advised me to take an injection of pain killers which I declined….,” read parted of the apology letter addressed to Mutebi. “It’s this injury that made me not to train; my problem now is that I should have reported to you,” it continued.

I therefore apologise to you so that we can now concentrate on our football business. I hope you will take my problem positively.

Mutebi blasted Shaban in the aftermath of the finals on Saturday and said the club was willing to sell him to avoid future altercations.

Shaban joined the Uganda Cup winners last year and has scored 17 goals in 24 starts for the club including the winner against St. George that earned them a historic start in the Caf Champions League group stages.