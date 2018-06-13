Ssimbwa, coaching staff awarded three year tenure at URA FC

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club has named Sam Ssimbwa as their head coach on a permanent basis. Ssimbwa, alongside his three assistants were officially unveiled before media at the URA headquarters in Nakawa, Kampala on Wednesday.

The quartet were each awarded with a three year employment contract (financial nitty gritty confidential) with potential exit clauses embedded. Robert Mukasa is his immediate assistant, former club legend Augustine Nsumba the second assistant and former Vipers goalkeeping coach Steven Billy Kiggundu is the new URA goalkeepers’ tactician.

URA FC chairman James Kizza officially welcomed the four officials well in time ahead of the new 2018/19 season.

Kizza noted;

I take this opportunity to welcome Sam Ssimbwa as the new permanent head coach at URA FC. He served well during the interim period. He has been given three years and will work with Robert Mukasa, Augustine Nsumba and Steven Billy Kiggundu. He is an experienced coach whom we think will achieve a lot with the club.

Ssimbwa in his remarks vowed to preach teamwork aspect in the line of achieving at the club. He downplayed reports claiming that he is a journeyman. Ssimbwa said;

I thank URA FC for this opportunity given. I am an experienced coach ready to use teamwork to get results. I am not a journeyman like most people allege. I work and serve interests of football

The former Uganda Cranes international takes over the URA head coach job on a permanent basis having served on the interim for two and a half months since Paul Nkata resigned. Nkata’s resignation followed a string of unconvincing results which culminated into the 7-2 drubbing at the hands of KCCA at Lugogo. Ssimbwa has since promised to win two trophies (Uganda Premier League and Uganda Cup) in the next season. His immediate task at hand will be rebuilding a stable dressing room, establishing a quality playing staff through affluent signings and restoring the faded club glory. URA FC has already embarked on preparations for the new season with test and trial matches for aspiring new players. Most recently, URA FC humiliated Kamwokya based RIFO Namataba 4-0 at the barren and dusty Kamwokya playground, along Kira road.

Ssimbwa has a wealth of experience having coached a number of clubs as SC Villa Jogoo, KCCA, Health, Soana, Military Police, Sofapaka (Kenya), Rayon Sport (Rwanda) among others.