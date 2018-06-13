2018 FUFA Women’s Cup

UCU Lady Cardinals 2-1 Olila High

UCU Lady Cardinals booked their place at this year’s final of the FUFA Women’s Cup after knocking out holders Olila High.

At their own turf, the Mukono based side registered a 2-1 win to eject the cup holders and become the first team to seal their place in the finals to be played in Bushenyi on June 23.

Team captain Maureen Kinavudori struck a twice for UCU Lady Cardinals who made their first final on the second asking while Norah Alupo’s strike only turned out a consolation for Olila.

Kinavudori headed home Jackie Nakasi’s corner kick for the opener having been gifted by goalkeeper Vanessa Karungi who failed to deal with the delivery before doubling the lead moments later.

Olila had chances of their own with Siporosa Amoding and Alupo failing to beat goalkeeper Ruth Aturo in one-on-one incidents. However, the latter pulled one back for the visitors as the game neared the end.

UCU await the winner between She Corporate and Muteesa I Royal University who face off at Wankulukuku in the other semifinal on Thursday.

UCU Lady Cardinals XI: Ruth Aturo (GK), Mercy Nabulobi, Phoebe Banura , Yudaya Nakayenze, Annet Nakirijja, Joan Kwagala, Jackie Nakasi, Catherine Nakiridde, Maureen Kinavudori, Esther Kadondi, Hasifah Nassuna

Olila XI: Vanessa Edith Karungi (GK), Gillian Akandinda, Marion Amangat, Eunice Ariokot, Wilmer Nantumbwe, Magdalene Illamai, Siporosa Amoding, Cissy Nantongo, Sharon Achieng, Immaculate Ikomera, Norah Alupo