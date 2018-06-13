Vipers table tempting bid for KCCA captain

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

World wide, the player transfer window is termed as the most terrific, unpredictable and tension packed period of a football season.

It may not involve the nagging physical elbows, high flying tackles, the splendid no-look passes, the breathe taking goals or the near misses. But rather, the transfer fever and talk evolves on brain power and financial muscle.

Uganda, like the rest of the world has never been left out of the box.

Hours after Vipers confirmed the signing of former Police FC midfielder Rahmat Ssenfuka, focus has swiftly turned to poaching from the bitter rival camp at KCCA.

The newly crowned Uganda Premier League champions are reportedly in bed with KCCA captain Timothy Denis Awany for a potential move away from Lugogo across town to Entebbe road, at Kitende.

For starters, Awany still has a valid employment contract at KCCA running until 2019.

“We are interested in a high class defender who will beef up the team given that fact that we have the CAF Champions league next season as well. We are already in preliminary talks with Awany and one other defender” one Vipers official who requested to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the matter disclosed.

The three time UPL champions have reportedly offered Awany an enviable $ 20,000 sign on fees with a monthly remuneration of close to Shs 3M.

Ironically, the development comes at a time KCCA is courting Onduparaka captain Rashid “Mertasacker” Toha.

It is believed that KCCA manager Mike Hilary Mutebi has already disposed off senior defender and former captain Denis “Djemba- Djemba” Okot Oola, Paul Musamali and another Paul entity, Mucureezi.

Also, there is growing discontent from striker Muhammed “Jaggarson” Shaban.

Efforts to get a comment from the KCCA camp remained futile as they have been engaged in build up game with a Bika clan team at Lugogo Stadium.