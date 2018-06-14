Airtel Masaza Cup 2018

Saturday, 23rd June

Gomba vs. Buwekula – Kabulasoke PTC Ground, Gomba

H & K Strategies

Airtel Uganda has injected Shs400M into this year’s Buganda Masaza Football Tournament.

This is the second year in a row that Uganda’s telecommunications giants are financially supporting the tournament which is played by the 19 Masaza teams within the Kingdom.

The launch took place at the Buganda Kingdom headquarters in Mengo, Kampala on Thursday.

Airtel Uganda

Airtel Managing Director V.G Somasekhar lauded the whole initiative;

Football unites individuals and societies, develops communities and teaches the values of team work to achieve a common goal. There are no better qualities to instill in the youth today and I would like to congratulate the Buganda Kingdom for this initiative. We are proud to once again come together with this prestigious kingdom to launch this tournament. Our commitment to Ugandan sports is highlighted by the involvement in football at every level from Airtel Rising Stars through to national team.

In his remarks, the Katikiro of Buganda also showered praise to the telecommunications company;

This tournament boosts talent and creates unity and I encourage everyone to participate either as a player or as fan. Airtel is no stranger to this kingdom. We have worked together in the past on a number of projects and I believe we shall continue with this relationship. We thank you a lot.

Each of the teams received balls, pair of jerseys and Shs5M to start with ahead of kick off.

The opening match will be played in Gomba district on 23rd June 2018 between hosts Gomba and Buweekula and it will be attended by his Majesty the King of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Airtel Uganda

The tournament has been played since 2004.

Gomba pipped Ssingo in last year’s well attended finale at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.