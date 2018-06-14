Beach soccer top striker Somoka destined for Kirinya-Jinja S.S F.C switch

Towering center forward Roch Somoka is a target for Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club.

The 21 year old center forward was recently crowned as the top scorer for the national beach soccer league after scoring a phenomenal 25 goals for champions Isabet beach soccer club.

According to the club head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula, Somoka is one of the options available to beef up the offensive department prior to kick off of the 2018/19 season.

“We are looking for options in the attacking department and striker Roch Somoka is one of them. This is one area that we want to beef up because of the desire to score more goals and kill off games” Ayiekoh revealed to Kawowo Sports.

Last season, Kirinya-Jinja F.C had the trio of Musa “Royalty” Esenu, Faizo Muwawu and Fred Amaku as the main target strikers with Anthony Mayanja and Mark Bamukyaaye as the supportive options from the midfield.

The arrival of Somoka is therefore expected to stir up the competition for slots on the team.

Somoka, who previously played for the defunct Nkumba University F.C in the FUFA Big league back in the days, is therefore expected to meet the club management in the coming weeks for personal terms before joining them for the official pre-season training.

Ayiekoh also confirmed that they have planned two regional tours in Kenya and Tanzania as a preparation gimmick to the new season.

Recently, Ayiekoh extended his employment contract at the club for another year, committing himself to the club until 2020.

Meanwhile, the club named a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Paul Mukembo, who replaced Ahmed Kongola.

Kongola stepped down as he is expected to pursuer further studies at Kyambogo University in Kampala.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club ended the recently concluded 2017/18 Uganda Premier League season in 5th place with 43 points behind champions Vipers, KCCA, Sports Club Villa Jogoo and Onduparaka.