For the first time in the history of the FIFA World Cup, the 2026 edition will be hosted by three countries – United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

The trio who tabled a joint bid beat Morocco in a poll conducted in Russia by the World football federation presidents.

The North American bid earned a total of 134 votes, while Morocco garnered 65.

In 2002, South Korea and Japan shared hosting responsibilities of the FIFA World Cup.

USA hosted the FIFA World Cup in 1994, while Mexico have twice before organised the tournament, in 1970 and in 1986.

Canada had never hosted this global biggest sporting fiesta but, had staged the 2015 FIFA Women World Cup.

The move is significant for both the United States and Canada, with each team failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which gets underway on Thursday.

USA, Canada and Mexico had been considered favourites throughout the bidding process, despite some suggesting the controversial politics of American president Donald Trump could help Morocco.

ShowTime Phillipines

The African nation also received the boost of US-governed territories Guam, Puerto Rico, American Samoa and US Virgin Islands abstaining from voting due to a perceived conflict of interest.

Spain also did not vote. Luis Rubiales was not present at the FIFA Congress in Moscow, the RFEF president instead in Krasnodar to deliver the news that Julen Lopetegui had been sacked as head coach just two days before their opening game with Portugal.

The winning bid had been seen as the safer option given the standard of facilities and number of stadiums available, while a FIFA evaluation report had called Morocco’s bid “high risk”.

An ecstatic US Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro was quoted after the vote;

On behalf of our United Bid, thank you so very much for this incredible honour. Thank you for entrusting us with this privilege, the privilege of hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2026. The beautiful game transcends borders and cultures. Football today is the only victor.

In qualification for the 2018 World Cup, the USA surprisingly finished fifth in a group of six countries in the fifth round of qualification, only ahead of Trinidad & Tobago.

Qatar will host the 2022 version, the first in the winter season.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Russia on Thursday 14th June when host country Russia takes on Saudi Arabia.

RT.Com

About the Winning Bid:

The ‘United’ World Cup will generate $14bn (£10.3bn) in revenue and make an $11bn (£8.1bn) profit for Fifa, says Cordeiro.

Of the 16 host cities, 10 will be in the United States while the remainder will be split evenly between Canada and Mexico.

Sixty matches will take place in the US, while Canada and Mexico will host 10 games each.

The final will be held at the 84,953-capacity MetLife Stadium, which is home to NFL sides the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

The distance between the most northern host city (Edmonton) and the most southern (Mexico City) is almost 3,000 miles, which compares to 1,900 miles at this month’s tournament in Russia.