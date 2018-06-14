Former Bright Stars forward Kikoyo scores for Kenyan club

Kenya Premier League:

Former Bright Stars and Lweza forward Hassan Kikoyo was on target as his club, Kakamega Homeboyz shared the spoils with army side Ulinzi in a 1 all top flight league draw played at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Wednesday afternoon.

Kikoyo got the opener and Masita Masuta replied for the home side who ended the game with 10 men.

A second half substitute, Kikoyo was well placed to intercept a back pass from veteran defender Godfrey Kokoyo before finishing past the goalkeeper James Saruni.

The visitors would have doubled the lead had Noah Wafula’s powerful header not been denied by the woodwork after a telling Hedmond Mauda delivery from a corner kick.

Ulinzi rallied back and found the equalizer, barely a quarter of an hour left on the clock.