Former Bright Stars forward Kikoyo scores for Kenyan club

Kenya Premier League:
- Ulinzi 1-1 Kakamega Home Boyz
Former Bright Stars and Lweza forward Hassan Kikoyo was on target as his club, Kakamega Homeboyz shared the spoils with army side Ulinzi in a 1 all top flight league draw played at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Wednesday afternoon.
A second half substitute, Kikoyo was well placed to intercept a back pass from veteran defender Godfrey Kokoyo before finishing past the goalkeeper James Saruni.
The visitors would have doubled the lead had Noah Wafula’s powerful header not been denied by the woodwork after a telling Hedmond Mauda delivery from a corner kick.
Ulinzi rallied back and found the equalizer, barely a quarter of an hour left on the clock.
Masuta finished past goalie Michael Wanyika who had at first saved Cliff Kasuti’s shot.
Paul Nkata’s Kakamega Home Boyz got numerical advantage after a red card to goalie Saruni for a malicious foul on Wyclife Opondo way outside the goal area.
Kakemega Home Boyz who recently signed another Ugandan Jimmy Bageya is also home to defender Andrew Waiswa.
They face Nakumatt away in their next game this coming Sunday meanwhile Ulinzi shall be hosting coastal side Bandari in Nakuru.