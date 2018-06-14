File Photo

Lucas Radebe believes Nigeria and Egypt are the only two African nations that will go far in the FIFA World Cup 2018.

The former Bafana Bafana and Leeds United captain who captain his nation at the 1998 and 2002 World Cup finals says the two are better and have quality.

“I think Egypt not because of Mo Salah; I think gradually they have been doing better,” said Radebe. “They have been getting better players,” he said of Egypt before adding.

You see the players they have overseas, it’s not just Salah. There are other players that are playing in the highest league.

On Nigeria, a side that has reached the second round of the completion on three occasions, the former Leeds United star says;

Again, I think our rivals Nigeria; I think they will go far. I think this World Cup surely two of the African teams will go further in the knockout stages and will make us proud.

Nigeria is in a group of death D that has Argentina, Croatia and Iceland while Egypt are in group A alongside hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia and two time winners Uruguay.

Only Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) have reached the quarter finals of the competition from Africa.