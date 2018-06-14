Gor Mahia pounce struggling Wazito | Kenya Premier League

Kenya Premier League:

Wazito 0-4 Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia

Kenya Premier League giants Gor Mahia continued with their splendid form with a 4-0 victory on the road away to Wazito at the Moi Sports Complex in Kisumu on Wednesday.

Ugandan born nationalized Rwandese forward Meddie Kagere opened the scoring as early as the second minute of the game for his 7th goal of the campaign.

Boniface Omondi got the second, two minutes to the opening half hour as the first 45 minutes ended 2-0 in favour of the visitors who had also lost midfielder Humphrey Mieno, through injury.

Francis Kahata and a late Omondi strike crowned the day for Gor Mahia with a comfortable 4-0 win, the third in Kisumu after earlier victories against Sony Sugar and Vihiga United.

Uganda Cranes left back Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi played full time for the reigning champions who are fresh from winning the SportsPesa cup.

The K’Ogalo will now quickly switch attention to Sunday’s league encounter against Nzoia Sugar.

According to the Gor Mahia team manager Jolawi Obondo, they will keep pitched in Kisumu for the next four days.

“We shall stay in Kisumu until our Sunday matcha against Nzoia Sugar” Obondo is quoted by Goal.com.

Gor Mahia stretches the lead to five points as they have now accumulated 37 points from 15 games played, four games short of second placed Mathare United who have 32 points.

Sofapaka is third on the standings with 31 points from 19 matches played.

Team Line Ups:

Gor Mahia XI: Boniface Oluoch (G.K), Innocent Wafula, Godfrey Walusimbi, Joash Onyango, Haron Shakava, Cercidy Okeyo, Francis Kahata, Humphrey Mieno, Boniface Omondi, Meddie Kagere, Jacques Tuyisenge

Wazito XI: Philip Odhiambo (G.K), Dan Owino, Isaac Otieno, Oliver Kilonzo, Ricky Onimbo, David Oswe, Antony Njeru, Eric Odhiambo, Joakim Omollo, Kennedy Ayako, Samson Ndegwa