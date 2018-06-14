Mbarara University lands invite for 2018 Genocide rugby memorial tourney

2018 Genocide Rugby Memorial Tournament:

23rd June – At Amahoro National Stadium, Kigali

Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) is the only Ugandan side that has been invited for the 2018 Genocide Rugby memorial tournament in Rwanda.

The Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) announced that this year’s tournament will take place on June 23 at the Amahoro national stadium in Kigali city.

This will be the sixth edition of the annual memorial Rugby sevens organised to commemorate victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi who included sports personalities.

RRF Secretary General Tharcisse Kamanda confirmed that there will be some changes in the number of participating teams which are expected to increase to 12 from eight that participated in last year’s edition and include one from Uganda, one from Democratic Republic of Congo.

Quoted by the APO Africa, Kamanda noted;

The competition will be exciting for the fans. We have invited one team from Uganda, Mbarara University, as well as Okapi from Goma DRC

The other 10 teams expected to grace the tournament are domestic clubs which are champions Thousand Hills, Remera Buffaloes, Muhanga, Kigali Sharks, Resilience, UR Grizzlies as well as Puma Kamonyi and Lion de Fer IPRC Kigali and tumba college.

Last year, Thousand Hills beat Mbarara University of Uganda 13-12 to lift the trophy.

Thousand Hills head coach Jimmy Adams Mugabo has all the confidence that they are ready to defend their title.