Nkata’s Kakamega Home Boyz sign nomadic Jimmy Bageya

Ugandan born center forward Jimmy Bageya is a household name in Kenya than in his native country.

Futaa

Bageya completed a move to his 6th club in the Kenya Premier League – Kakamega Home Boyz for a one year tenure.

Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula confirmed the signing of the intelligent winger-cum-center forward who is blessed with blistering pace.

This follows his earlier exploits with Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Nairobi City Stars, coastal side Bandari and Nakumatt.

He also had spells in Rwanda (Etincelles), Bostwana (PDF), India and most recently in Zambia with NAPSA Stars.

Born and bred at Entebbe Young Football Club, the former St Mary’s Kitende student is known for his directness as he races towards the goal.

Bayega started his career at Entebbe Young Football Club where he also runs an academy.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports, Bageya has vowed to serve above self;

I am happy to be welcome to the family of Kakamega Home Boyz Football Club. I will work alongside my teammates for the best results to the club as we target to achieve a lot with the club.

Bageya left Uganda in the year 2001 and has never returned to play home.

The speed merchant and tricky player remains a darling at all the clubs he has played at.

He joins two other Ugandans Andrew Waiswa and Hassan Kikoyo alongside head coach Paul “Latest” Nkata.

Meanwhile, Kikoyo was on target as Kakamega Home Boyz played to a one all draw with Ulinzi at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Wednesday.

This coming Sunday, Kakamega Home Boyz will be away to Nakumatt.

Who is Bageya?