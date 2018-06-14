Football

Okot, Musamali on the brink of KCCA exit

by Ismael Kiyonga
Paul Musamali and Denis Okot are on the brink of exiting KCCA according to reliable sources.

The two joined the former league champions in the first season of Mike Mutebi and have been imperative in the team’s success over the past three years.

Kawowo Sports understands Musamali’s contract expired at the end of the just finished season and the club isn’t willing to extend while Okot still has time running on his contract.

A close source intimated to this website that KCCA is working on a loan deal with four time champions URA.

Meanwhile, the club is also pondering letting go of experienced defender Habib Kavuma whose contract still has more than a year running.

Also expected to leave the club is exciting attacking midfielder Paul Mucureezi.

It’s reported the player and club failed to agree on a new deal with yet to be identified clubs in Egypt, Kenya and Zambia targeting his signature.

