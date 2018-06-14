Uganda Cranes’ defender Kalungi stars as Independence draw in Georgia

Uganda Cranes’ defender Henry Kalungi featured for Charlotte Independence in the United Soccer League as they registered a one-all draw in Georgia.

Independence got off to a great start with Eamon Zayed scoring off a Jorge Herrera corner kick in the sixth minute but Atlanta United leveled when Andrew Dykstra conceded an own goal after the ball hit the cross bar bouncing on his back to enter the net.

Kalungi posted the highest duels won in the defense department both aerial and on the ground – a milestone that kept offensive Atlanta at bay.

The draw meant Independence have collected seven points with two wins and a draw, playing their last four games on the road.

Enjoy the highlights below.