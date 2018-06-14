Uganda National U-18 Basketball teams for both boys and girls travel to Dar es Salaam Tanzania for the FIBA Zone V Qualifiers.

The teams were flagged off today by David Katende the Assistant General Secretary of National Council of Sports at Lugogo for the tournament slated for June 17-22.

The boys will battle hosts Tanzania, Rwanda and South Sudan for the solitary ticket to Malian capital Bamako for the FIBA Africa U-18 Championship from August 17-26.

Nicholas Natuhereza will handle the talented team that has inaugural FUBA Junior NBA MVP Fayed Baale, Larry Kimambo, Arnold Kiseka among others.

“We have chosen the best players and this is a talented group. There’s of course pressure that comes with being defending champions but hopefully we will be able to win,” Natuhereza told Kawowo Sports.

Meanwhile, the girls will tussle it out with Rwanda and Tanzania for the solitary pass to the FIBA Africa U18 Women’s Championship in Maputo (Mozambique) scheduled for July 29 – August 5.

Head coach Ali Mavita habours some optimism despite not having enough training time with the girls.

“We have not trained as much as we would have wanted because these are all school girls but I think we can go on and win again,” Mavita said.

The Teams

Boys: Fayed Baale, Arnold Kiseka, Rabuseh Matsiko, Rogers Duana, Raymond Iriama, Roxine Ahumuza, Mark Wamala, John Teko, Johnson Asianzu, Larry Kimambo, Eldrine Walujjo, Rajab Mpiima (C).

Head Coach: Nicholas Natuhereza

Nicholas Natuhereza Assistant Coach: Ranald Bajjunga

Girls: Agatha Kamwada (C), Bronnie Kusiime, Emkily Nerima, Ramla Nakato, Shakira Nanvubya, Maureen Nankumbi, Shadia Mbwali, Aisha Namakula, Bridget Aber, Firdance Namuleme, Aziida Nabuyunga, Alice Isoto.

Head Coach: Ali Mavita

Ali Mavita Assistant Coach: Albert Aciko

Other Officials