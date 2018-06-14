Victoria Cup 2018: Uganda, Kenya to renew golf rivalry

Victoria Golf Cup 2018:

Kenya Vs Uganda

July 25th – 28th

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Nairobi

*Format of play: Foursomes, four ball better ball and singles

Every time Uganda battles Kenya in any sporting discipline, the contest has never been a walk in the park.

Football has its own, rugby has the Elgon affair, Chess has the Migingo derby and Golf crowns it with the Victoria cup.

For the third year edition of the Victoria cup, all roads will lead to the Loresho Ridge along the Kapenguria road in the Kenya capital of Nairobi where the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course is located.

This year’s edition is ear marked to take place between July 25 to 28.

Uganda seeks for the first victory in three years having lost in Muthaiga during the inaugural championship and falling at Entebbe Golf Club in the subsequent edition.