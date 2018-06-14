Victoria Cup 2018: Uganda, Kenya to renew golf rivalry

Victoria Golf Cup 2018:
- Kenya Vs Uganda
- July 25th – 28th
- At Vet Lab Sports Club, Nairobi
*Format of play: Foursomes, four ball better ball and singles
Every time Uganda battles Kenya in any sporting discipline, the contest has never been a walk in the park.
Football has its own, rugby has the Elgon affair, Chess has the Migingo derby and Golf crowns it with the Victoria cup.
For the third year edition of the Victoria cup, all roads will lead to the Loresho Ridge along the Kapenguria road in the Kenya capital of Nairobi where the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course is located.
This year’s edition is ear marked to take place between July 25 to 28.
Uganda seeks for the first victory in three years having lost in Muthaiga during the inaugural championship and falling at Entebbe Golf Club in the subsequent edition.
This cup was donated by former Boston Marathon champion and immediate captain of Eldoret Golf Club Moses Tanui.
Either countries will be represented by teams of 10 players each.
The format of play remains the same – like the Ryder Cup style which includes foursomes, four ball better ball and singles.
Each side is expected to assemble their top amateurs during the event, which the two countries will be using it as a dress rehearsal for the inaugural Africa Region Four (formerly East Africa Challenge Cup).
Kenya will host the Africa Region Four meet at Nyali Golf and Country Club in the coastal town of Mombasa from August 1 to 5.
Newly elected Kenya Golf Union chairman, Lucas Maranga, as quoted by Nation Media is optimistic the preparations are progressing well;
At Kenya Golf Union, we have a capable team that has been working around the clock to ensure that the event is a great success. I believe the Vet Lab course is a perfect venue for the Victoria Cup and we look forward to a great match with our neighbours
Team Uganda head coach Amos Kamya will soon name the Ugandan side that will take part in the 2018 Victoria Cup after another round of qualifiers at Entebbe and Uganda Golf Club courses.
Most recently, team Uganda lost a player Yusuf Sentongo (from Namulonge club) who perished in a road accident from a training session at Uganda Golf Club.
Pool of Ugandan players:
- Ronald Rugumayo (Toro Club)
- Becca Mwanja (Uganda Golf Club)
- Abraham Ainamani (Kabale)
- Adolf Muhumuza (Toro)
- David Kamulinda (Toro)
- Rodell Gaita (Uganda Golf Club)
- Michale Alunga (Toro)
- Herman ‘Deco’ Mutebi (Entebbe Club)
- Joseph Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)
- Edrine Okong (Lugazi)
- Richard Baguma (Uganda Golf Club)
- A. Byaruhanga (Entebbe)
- Joel Basalaine (Lugazi)
- Denis Asaba (Toro)
- Ronald Otile (Toro)
- Daniel Baguma (Toro)
- Aaron Mugomola (Entebbe)
- Emma Ogwanga (Entebbe)
- Michael Tumusiime (Uganda Golf Club)