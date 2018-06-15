Ayiekoh takes gamble with sturdy center forward Ssewava

Kirinya-Jinja S.S Media

Football tacticians are affluent risk owners and managers as well.

They make bold decisions that are intended to uplift their respective teams. By the close of business, such decisions could make or break even.

In the face of Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula, he has seen it all.

Right from the recruitment process of players, the mandatory talk sessions, training drills through to the matches proper, he has been spot on.

Little wonder, therefore, few people will question the choice of husky tried and tested center forward-cum-winger, Dan “Papa” Sewava, a free agent who has been attached to Gicumbi in the Rwanda Premier league during the recent past.

Previously a servant at Entebbe and Soana Football Club, Sewava remains a raw talent with time on his side to add and polish up the missing ingredients in his game.

Sewava is blessed with an array of calories that directly translates to his awesome work rate, but, with limited ball sense intellect.

Ayiekoh boldly defends his latest signing;

Dan (Sewava) is a promising player and I know exactly where to employ him and how. I will get the best out of him at Kirinya-Jinja S.S. I have also worked with him previously at Soana Football Club and he is a good lad. I have worked with such players like Dan and transformed them into better products that everyone yearns for.

Sewava is the first recruit for Kirinya-Jinja S.S in the transfer window.

Meanwhile, right back Allan Drajua penned a two year contract extension while youngster Vicent Zziwa has been confirmed as a first team player from the club junior ranks.

For starters, Zziwa was part of the winning team at Jinja S.S in the 2017 Copa Coca Cola championships held in Masaka. He also played at this year’s national schools championships hosted by Mbarara High School and last season, he played some of the club premier games after being promoted.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S completed the 2017/18 season in 5th place with 43 points behind champions Vipers, KCCA, Sports Club Villa Jogoo and Onduparaka.

They plan to embark on the new season preparations in July 2018 with pre-season training camps in Kenya and Tanzania already confirmed.