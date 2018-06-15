Egypt is “100 percent” about Mo Salah prior to Uruguay tie | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup:

Friday, 15th June

Egypt Vs Uruguay (Group A)

Ekaterinburg Arena

Egypt national team icon Mohamed “Mo” Salah is now certain to feature in Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup group A match against Uruguay when the two countries face off at the Ekaterinburg Arena.

Salah, jnjured during the CAF Champions league final on May 26 when Liverpool faced Real Madrid, jogged around the practice field in Russia on Thursday afternoon.

He laughed and joked alongside his Egypt teammates as they went through their final workout before their first match of the World Cup.

It was an unremarkable scene and, still, an important one. Salah, one of world soccer’s breakout stars this season, has been nursing a shoulder injury after an awkward fall .

On Thursday, he went through the paces with Egypt and fit to play for the Pharoahs on Friday night against Uruguay.

Héctor Cúper, the coach of Egypt, insisted as much during a news conference moments before his team took the field for training that Salah would play;

I can almost assure you 100 percent he will play.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The 28 year old talisman who scored 44 goals for Liverpool last season in all competitions had reacted well to treatment and therapy, which he was receiving three times a day since the injury.

Team doctors said they would continue to monitor Salah into Friday morning, and the decision to play against Uruguay — a team with a reputation for rugged defending — would ultimately be his.

There was growing concern that Salah could miss the opening game for Egypt against Uruguay.

This will be the second match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup following Russia’s 5-0 drubbing of Saudi Arabia on Thursday.