FUFA Drum: Final group matches to be played concurrently on Sunday

FUFA Drum 2018:

Match Day 6 (Sunday, 17th June 2018)

Group A:

Teso Vs Bugisu – Katawi play ground, Katawi

Busoga Vs Sebei – Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe (Jinja)

Group B:

Lango Vs Kigezi – Uganda Technical College, Lira

Buganda Vs Acholi – Bishop S.S, Mukono

Group C:

Bukedi Vs Rwenzori – Pallisa Hospital Play ground, Pallisa

Bunyoro Vs Kampala – Masindi play ground, Masindi

Group D:

Karamoja Vs Tooro – Boma play ground, Moroto

Ankole Vs West Nile – Kyamate ground, Ntungamo

The curtains of the FUFA Drum group stage matches will fall on Sunday, 17th June 2018 with the final round of eight games.

With four teams already qualified to the next stage (quarter finals), the onus remains on the remaining four to fight swiftly.

The matches were supposed to be played on Saturday and Sunday, but the chairman of the local organizing committee,Rogers Byamukama confirmed that all the matches will be played on Sunday;

We have made the changes in a bid not to interrupt with any public holiday celebrations since we have our Muslim brothers and sisters who will be celebrating Eid El Fitri

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Busoga, Acholi, Kampala and West Nile already booked their berths to the quarter finals.

Eleven of the remaining teams are still entangled in mathematics.

In group A, Teso (8 points) hosts Bugisu (10 points) at Katawi as the two sides each stands a chance to qualify.

A victory for either side will see them qualify to join Busoga (10 points) which already made the grade.

Busoga will meanwhile entertain win-less Sebei at the Kyabazinga play ground in Bugembe, Jinja.

FUFA Media

In group B, Acholi is already through with 11 points. They take on second placed Buganda who need a win or a draw (in case Lango fails to win at home against Kigezi).

Bottom placed Kigezi travels to Lira to face Lango. Lango needs maximum points with a good goal margin with humble prayers that Buganda fails to win at home against Acholi.

Kampala is already through from group C with 12 points collected.

They visit third placed Bunyoro who have collected just four points. Maximum points for Bunyoro and prayers that Bukedi fails to win against Rwenzori will see them through.

FUFA Media

FUFA Media

In group D, West Nile is smiling already, having qualified with 11 points.

The West Nile province team takes on Ankole (6 points) at the Kyamate play ground in Ntungamo, a fortress where Ankole also overcame Karamoja 3-1.

Tooro (6 points) will also be away to Moroto where they will face Karamoja (Four points).

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Group D remains wide open for the three teams that will join West Nile.

The quarter final matches will be played on the 7th and 8th July 2018.

The tournament is exclusively sponsored by Uganda Tourism Board, played under the theme “Celebrating our ancestry”.