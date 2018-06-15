FUFA Women Cup 2018: She Corporate to face UCU Lady Cardinals in finals

2018 FUFA Women Cup:

Final (Saturday, 23rd June):

UCU Lady Cardinals Vs She Corporate

Kabwohe grounds, Bushenyi (3:30 PM)

It is now official, She Corporate will battle Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals in the final of the 2018 FUFA Women Cup slated for Saturday, 23rd June at the Kabwohe play ground in Western Uganda district of Bushenyi.

The fixture was confirmed following the successful completion of the semi-final matches.

UCU Lady Cardinals overcame 2017 champions Olila High School 2-1 in the first semi-final showdown played on Wednesday.

Kenyan born goal scoring machine, also the captain for UCU Maureen Kinavudori scored a brace and Norah Alupo got the consolation.

Subsequently, She Corporate ejected Mutesa I Royal University 5-4 in post match penalties after normal time had ended one goal apiece at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, on Thursday.

Noeline Namubiru netted the opener for She Corporate in the 5th minute.

Habiba Nakayobyo was on target for Mutesa I Royal University as the sides prepared for the mandatory half time break.

After 90 minutes, the game was tied one goal apiece to force post match penalties.

Norin Mamiiro, Alice Kalimba, Penina Akuku, Sarah Namulindwa and goalkeeper Fatumah Matovu converted for the victorious She Corporate.

Margaret Birabwa, Sharifah Naiga, Elizabeth Nakigozi and Precious Najembe were on target for Muteesa I Royal University.

Experienced goalkeeper Matovu was the star player saving two kicks from the towering Favour Nambatya and Margeret Namirimu.

She Corporate missed one kick from Florence Imanizabayo.

This will be the second time that the FUFA Women Cup final shall be played following last season’s successful inaugural edition.

The 2017 final was played at the Madibira play ground and this year’s final will be held on 23rd June, 2018 at Kabwohe grounds in Bushenyi.

Semi-Finals: