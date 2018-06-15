Giminez heads Uruguay past Salah-less Egypt | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group A):
- Egypt 0-1 Uruguay
South Americans Uruguay needed a late-late strike to down a hard fighting North African side Egypt 1-0 in group A of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Ekaterinburg Arena on Eid El Fitrl day, Friday.
Defender Jose Maria Giminez headed home past goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy in the 90th minute of the second game of the tournament held every four years.
Giminez connected with Carlos Sanchez’s curling free-kick.
The Egyptian Pharaohs dearly missed the services of talisman Mohamed “Mo” Salah, who has been nursing a shoulder injury since falling awkwardly on May 26 during the UEFA Champions league final.
The South Americans would have easily wrapped up the game but missed several goal scoring opportunities through Luiz Suarez and Edinson Cavani.
Cavani also hit the wood work on 88 minutes off a distant free-kick in one of their best chances on the day.
Maximum points for Uruguay put them on three points in the group, same as hosts Russia who lead by a massive goal margin following their 5-0 humiliation of Saudi Arabia.
Egypt has zero points and is facing a must-win against Russia in their second match.