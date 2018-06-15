Giminez heads Uruguay past Salah-less Egypt | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group A):

Egypt 0-1 Uruguay

Damir Sagolj

South Americans Uruguay needed a late-late strike to down a hard fighting North African side Egypt 1-0 in group A of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Ekaterinburg Arena on Eid El Fitrl day, Friday.

Defender Jose Maria Giminez headed home past goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy in the 90th minute of the second game of the tournament held every four years.

Giminez connected with Carlos Sanchez’s curling free-kick.

The Egyptian Pharaohs dearly missed the services of talisman Mohamed “Mo” Salah, who has been nursing a shoulder injury since falling awkwardly on May 26 during the UEFA Champions league final.