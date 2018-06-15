Goalkeeper Kusiima renews contract at Kitara F.C

Goalkeeper Chrispus Kusiima has extended his stay at Hoima based FUFA Big league outfit Kitara Football Club for another three year tenure.

The development was confirmed to Kawowo Sports by the club Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Joshua Atugonza.

“Chrispus Kusiima has renewed his contract with Kitara Football Club by another three years. We are happy and glad by his decision” Atugonza stated.

Kusiima’s current employment contract was due to expire in July 2018.

The renewal therefore will keep him committed to the club until 2021, unless otherwise.

Kitara Football Club nearly made the grade to the top flight but bowed out in the finals of the promotional play off, losing 5-4 to Paidha Black Angels F.C in post match penalties after normal time had ended goal-less.

Atugonza has also confirmed a couple of more players are being engaged in renewing their contracts as well as signing new ones on board as the club regroups for the fresh season ahead.

Kusiima had been a target for newly promoted Nyamityobora, Sports Club Villa Jogoo and Police F.C.