Rugby Cranes at Namibia’s mercy as World Cup qualifiers kick-off

Saturday, June 16

Namibia vs. Uganda – Hage Geingob Stadium, 3:30 pm

Last year, Uganda faced Namibia in the Africa Gold Cup and the Rugby Cranes were comprehensively beaten 48-24 at Legends.

The two sides face off on Saturday at Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek as the 2018 edition of the Gold Cup which also serves as the 209 Rugby World Cup qualifiers kicks off.

Welwitschias will match on the turf as overwhelming favourites for the tie against Rugby Cranes who barely got a thing right in the would be build up game – the first leg of the Elgon Cup.

Rugby Cranes skipper Asuman Mugerwa – scorer of the first try against Namibia last year – will lead the new look front row that has Paul Sekatte and Saul Kivumbi.

Charles Uhuru returns to put some force in the the scrums an area the Rugby Cranes struggled with against Kenya. He is joined by freshman Eliphaz Emong on the second row while Arthur Mukama is in at number 8 for Marvin Odong who did not travel due to work commitments.

Aaron Afoirwoth and returning James Ijongat will pair up in the halfback positions while Adrian Kasito get another chance at full back with Philip Wokorach out.

Captained by Johan Deyselor, Namibia will be looking to start their campaign back to the World Cup on a winning note.

The defending champions of the cup will not only be favourites for the game but the entire tournament that also has Kenya, Morocco, Zimbabwe and Tunisia.

Namibia XV: 1. Casper Viviers, 2. Obert Nortje, 3. Johannes (Aranos) Coetzee, 4. Ruan Ludick, 5. Tjiuee Uanivi, 6. Wian Conradie, 7. Janco Venter, 8. Pieter-Jan van Lill, 9. Eugene Jantjies, 10. Cliven Loubser, 11. JC Greyling, 12. Darryl de la Harpe, 13. Johan Deysel (Captain), 14. Leslie Klim, 15. Chrysander Botha

Replacements: 16. Louis van der Westhuizen, 17. André Rademeyer, 18. Desiderius Sethie, 19. Johan Retief, 20. Rohan Kitshoff, 21. Damian Stevens, 22. PW Steenkamp, 23. Justin Newman

Uganda XV: 1. Asuman Mugerwa (Captain), 2. Paul Sekatte, 3. Saul Kivumbi, 4. Charles Uhuru, 5. Eliphaz Emong, 6. Bryon Oketayot, 7. Brian Asaba, 8. Arthur Mukama, 9. Aaron Afoirwoth, 10. James Ijongat, 11. James Odong, 12. Pius Ogena, 13. Ian Munyani, 14. Justin Kimono, 15. Adrian Kasito

Replacements: 16. Joseph Tamale, 17. Collins Kimbowa, 18. Adnan Mutebi, 19. Robert Aziku, 20. Musa Muwonge, 21. Conrad Wanyama, 22. Eric Mula, 23. Lawrence Sebuliba