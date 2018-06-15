Teenager Zziwa finally graduated to Kirinya-Jinja S.S senior team

Teenage midfielder Vincent Zziwa has been officially graduated from the Kirinya-Jinja S.S Academy side to the senior team for the season 2018/19.

For starters, Zziwa played some games in the recently concluded season using the FUFA Juniors’ league license as permitted by the regulations.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S head coach Charles “Mbuzzi” Ayiekoh Lukula is a big admirer of the youngster who was part of the 2017 Jinja S.S Copa Coca Cola national football championship.

Lukula sings praise of Zziwa;

Vincent Zziwa is young and always willing to learn. He can control the ball well, passes from all distances, protects the ball and works so hard. He has a promising future. This is the reason i decided to give him a senior team licence.

He is joined by tried and tested center forward Dan “Papa” Sewava who joined from Rwanda premier side Gicumbi.

Sewava has previously played at Soana and Entebbe Football Clubs.

Meanwhile, one of the club’s longest serving players Allan Drajua penned a two year contract extension at the club.

All this happened days after head coach Lukula also committed his stay at the club until 2020 at a time Paul Mukembo replaced Ahmed Kongola as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Kirinya-Jinja S.S plans a regional tour as part of the build up preparations for the new season.

Their pre-season training kick off in July 2018.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S completed the 2017/18 season in 5th place with 43 points behind champions Vipers, KCCA, Sports Club Villa Jogoo and Onduparaka.