Uganda Cranes Legends Obua, Mawejje join the Umony “Naguru Give back” charity cause

The Naguru Give Back

Saturday, 30th June 2018 at Star Times Stadium – Lugogo, Kampala (Entry Fee: 5000/=)



Curtain raiser: Celebrities Vs Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) – 2 PM

Celebrities Vs Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) – 2 PM Main Match: Umony XI Vs Naguru Echo – 4PM

Everytime a noble cause in the name of charity comes up for mention, brave hearts wholesomely take up the responsibility.

Add to the bold fact that when a honest super star as Uganda Cranes striker Brian Umony at the helm of the organization, many will definitely rush to join the bandwagon.

Such is the case as Umony plans to give back to a community that baby-sat him as a toddler to where he is at the moment.

Dubbed the “Naguru Give Back”, Umony has organized a charity where his trusted legion and ‘die-hards’ will face Naguru Echo with proceeds going to the Naguru community.

Former Uganda Cranes stylish captain David “King David” Obua and FC Tirana defensive midfielder Tonny Mawejje have became the latest high profile sportsman to duly affirm his presence as confirmed by the Brian Umony Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peter Tabu.

“Yes. I confirm that we shall be with King David (David Obua) and Tonny Mawejje for the Naguru Give Back day. I urge all football loving people and well wishers of Brian Umony to join us on 30th June 2018 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo. Entrance is Shs 5000” Tabu noted.

Obua will join two former national team captains Geofrey Massa and Andy Mwesigwa, as well as other active and retired footballers who will play for Umony’s team.

But, before the game, there will be a curtain raiser match where the celebrities led by comedian Salvador Idringi will lock horns with the big talking Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA).

One will part with Shs 5000 as entry fee to catch the two matches.

Besides the three former national team captains, the other players ready to support Brian Umony are Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Geofrey Baba Kizito, Moses Oloya, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Musa Mudde, Savio Kabugo among others.

Tabu adds that there many more “big” confirmations coming up in the remaining days.

The day long event is being organized by Kella Public Relations in total support from 97FM Radio City, City Tyres, NBS Tv, Africell, Brian Umony Foundation and KCCA FC.

For starters, Umony was born and raised in Naguru, a Kampala surburb.

Over the years, he has persevered and withered the storm with humble football foot marks starting at Naguru Avis through to Kyambogo University, KCCA FC, Super Sport United (South Africa), Port Land Timbers (United States of America), St George (Ethiopia) and currently at Gokulam Kerala in India.

Gokulam Kerala recently won the 2018 province league national championship.