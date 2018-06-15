Courtesy

Vipers Sports Club have announced the signing of Ibrahim Kiyemba on a three-year deal that will keep him at Kitende until 2021.

Kiyemba joins the Uganda Premier League Champions as a free agent having played out his contract at SC Villa.

The capture of the stocky center half comes days after announcing the arrival of midfielder Rahmat Ssenfuka from Police Football Club.

“I’m happy to be here hence looking forward to step on the pitch for this winning club,” Kiyemba told the club wensite.

The Artland Katale product joined SC Villa in 2016 after a couple seasons at Lweza but did find enough playing time at the Joogos and mid 2017-18 season he left the country for greener pastures in South Africa at Stellenbosch FC but the deal fell through.

The versatile defender joins the Venoms at a time when several players are reported to be in the departure lounge of St. Mary’s Stadium.

Kiyemba’s first assignment at Vipers will be at the 2018 CECAFA Club Championship later this month.