Vipers Sports Club acquires former SC Villa Jogoo defender

Vipers Sports Club has signed a quality all round defender in Ibrahim “Muzei” Kiyemba.

The 21 year old footballer is best remembered for his awesome performance in the much treasured Uganda Cranes jersey during Uganda’s 1-0 away win against Nigeria Super Eagles in an international friendly match barely two years ago.

Earning his debut in the aforementioned game, Kiyemba rarely put a foot wrong with timely tackles, well executed interceptions and effective clearances.

Back then, Kiyemba was playing for Lweza in the Uganda Premier League, the following year he switched to Sports Club Villa Jogoo before he moved to South African second division outfit Stellenbosch Football Club where he left prematurely because of failed talks between the two clubs.

Today, he is a player at the reigning Uganda Premier league champions, Vipers Sports Club.

Kiyemba put pen to paper on a three year employment contract as a free agent.

He embarked on his footballing journey at Artland Katale.

As quoted by the Vipers website, Kiyemba is delighted to have joined Vipers Sports Club;

I am happy to be here hence looking forward to step on the pitch for this winning club

He joins the three time league champions well in time ahead of the 2018 CECAFA Club championships in Tanzania.

Kiyemba is expected to fill the void left by Shafik Bakaki whose contract expired at the end of the season.

Bakaki has since left the country for greener pastures in Malaysia.

About Kiyemba: