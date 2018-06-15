Wing back Drajua commits self to Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club until 2020

Kirinya-Jinja S.S Media

Roving and hard working right back Allan Drajua will remain loyal, firm and put at Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club at least until 2020.

This is after the wing back penned a contract extension for another two years at the Jinja based club which hosts their home matches at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe.

Drajua was officially unveiled along new recruit Dan “Papa” Ssewava and another graduate from the school team, Vincent Zziwa.

He remains among the chore gist of the players who helped Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club attain promotion during the 2015/16 season.

Some of the other players still with the club and have been serving diligently since the FUFA Big league days include Livingstone “C4” Mulondo, captain George Akol, Anthony Mayanja and Joel Madondo.

The development comes at a time that club head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula also renewed his contract for another two years.

Meanwhile, Paul Mukembo replaced Ahmed Kongola as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Kirinya-Jinja S.S plans a regional tour as part of the build up preparations for the new season.