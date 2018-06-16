Sunday, June 12

Budo Oval

Budo Vs Nile – 10:30 am

Jinja Oval

SKLPS Vs Avengers – 10:30 am

Budo nearly snatched a win from the jaws of defeat last weekend when they fell short of by just 13 runs in the defeat to Avengers.

Budo was undone by a big century from Alpha Adowa who was able to help Avengers defeat his former side. However, if Budo had backed up their bowling as they did with the bat in the afternoon they would have chased a less total.

Captain Abu Mayanja returns to the playing side after the holy month of Ramadan and his presence on the field will help Budo sort out their tactics on the field.

They should be able to defeat Nile who are a team in transition, and are yet to win a game in Division 2. The home team are the favorites.

Young fast bowler Joel Arinda picked a fiver in the loss to Avengers and his partnership with Patrick Oburu with the new ball should take care of the fragile Nile batting line up.

In Jinja, Avengers who are in buoyant mode after the win over Budo will take on SKLPS in an all Asian affair. The two sides face off on the unpredictable Jinja surface and the team that does its basics well will be the winner.

Avengers were able to defeat Budo last weekend after some solid work with the bat but they gave Budo a chance to win the game after they chose to play with only three bowlers.

They should be wise this weekend when they face an SKLPS side that is very unpredictable.