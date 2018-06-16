Goal line technology at play as France downs Australia | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group C):

France 2-1 Australia

FIFA

Antonine Griezmann (penalty) and Paul Pogba scored for France in the 2-1 group C win over Australia at the Kazan Arean during the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

The 1998 FIFA World Cup winners embarked on their journey for a second world cup triumph in style to go top of the group.

Griezmann’s penalty kick on 58 minutes was confirmed by the video assistant referee and some late magic from Paul Pogba (and help from goal-line technology).

Griezmann was taken down in the box, and the video assistant referee team was used to help the head official overturn a penalty kick call.

It’s the first-ever use of VAR at a World Cup game. History was made and Griezmann soon after converted the spot kick to give the French team an early lead.

Four minutes later, Australia was awarded a penalty of its own thanks to a bonehead handball by Samuel Umtiti.

Mile Jedinak confidently stepped up and scored the resultant kick for the equalizer.

FIFA

The match seemed destined for a stalemate until Pogba shot the ball 20 yards away, kissing off the crossbar and just over the line 10 minutes from full time.

The ball bounced back into play but the technology on the referee’s watch signaled goal to the referee, and the goal counted.

France now leads group C with 3 points, same as Denmark who overcame South Americans Peru in the other group game.