Hector Cuper: We wanted to avoid risks with Salah

@ Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Egypt coach Hector Cuper admits the team wanted to avoid risks by not fielding Mohamed Salah in the Pharaohs 1-0 defeat against Uruguay.

The Liverpool star watched all game on the substitutes’ bench as Jose Giminez scored a late winner for the South American side.

“Mo Salah is an important player for us but you need to have a good team, and we have a good team,” said Cuper after the game. “Salah will have an important role for us in the future matches,” he added.

“We wanted to avoid risks in this match [with Salah], but I think he will be fine for the next game.

Egypt, with zero points sit second from bottom in group A and have matches against hosts Russia and Asian side Saudi Arabia to play.

Egypt are still winless at the World Cup finals, failing to win five matches (drew two, lost three).