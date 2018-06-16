KICC to test Aziz Damani as Ceylon Lions face Challengers

Sunday, June 17

Lugogo Oval

Strikers Vs Premier – 10:30am

Kyambogo Oval

Challengers Vs Ceylon Lions -10:30am

Entebbe Oval

Aziz Damani Vs KICC – 10:30am

Defending champions Aziz Damani are on course to retain the title they won last year unless their competitors raise their game.

Damani has a perfect record since the season started winning all their five games thus far with no response. Their closet competitor KICC has managed four wins but with two losses and they two face off this weekend at the Lakeside oval in Entebbe.

KICC had been on a run of four wins in a row but they have not had a game in over a month while their opponent Damani has coming off a 5 wicket win against rivals Challengers.

Former Cricket Cranes captain Davis Karashani has been in fine form this season for KICC but will need national team duo of Frank Nsubuga and Irfan Afridi to help him slay Damani.

Damani is packed with up to seven national team players with the additional experience of Kenyan legend and national team coach Steve Tikolo. Damani Captain Ghulam Hunzai is spoilt for choice when it comes to selection but who ever is called on should be able to get the job done.

At Lugogo, Strikers will have a chance to bounce back from the loss to Kutchi Tigers when they face winless Premier.

Premier look like early relegation candidates they are the only team that has failed a win so far this season. Both sides were promoted last season from Division 2 but Strikers have adapted better than the champions of Division 2 Premier. Strikers floored giants KICC and Challengers and come into this fixture as the favorites.

In Kyambogo, Challengers will be taking on on form Ceylon Lions, Challengers were defeated last weekend by defending champions Damani and it will be interesting to see if they can bounce back against the on form Ceylon Lions.

Ceylon Lions had a poor run losing four games in a row but they have won two games in a row and this encounter will be interesting.

Challengers stand in captain Hamu Kayondo and Stephen Wabwose will carry the burden of run scoring while speed star David Wabwire has been in fine bowling form.