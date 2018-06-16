Courtesy

Morocco Coach Herve Renard couldn’t hide his disappointment following his side’s ‘cruel defeat’ to Iran in their first game of the 2018 World Cup.

A late own goal from Aziz Bouhaddouz gave Iran their first win of the competition since 1998 stretching Morocco’s record of no wins in the opening game in the World Cup.

“I’m feeling disappointed and if we had come out with a draw I would’ve also been disappointed considering the way the game played out,” Renard told the post-match presser. “A defeat, when you had quite a few opportunities, it is the worst thing that could have happened in injury time,” he went on but remains hopeful on reaching the next round.

“In a competition you have three matches to play and we still have two matches left. Whoever our opponents are, there is still hope.

The Frenchman however admitted the players were down but refused to blame anyone but himself and tasks self with responsibility to prepare them ahead of crunch ties against Portugal and Spain.

“Of course the players are feeling down and we can only blame ourselves. It’s our fault and it’s my responsibility – we will have to prepare for the next two games really well.

“During the first 20 minutes we should have scored and these defeats, when they come in added time, are cruel.

Morocco have never won their opening match at a World Cup tournament (drew two, lost three), also failing to win in 1970, 1986, 1994 and 1998.