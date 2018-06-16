Messi misses penalty in Argentina’s stalemate with debutants Iceland | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group):

Argentina 1-1 Iceland

Croatia 2-0 Nigeria

Argentina started the 2018 FIFA World Cup on a sour note, drawing one all with debutants Iceland in Spartak Stadium, Russia on Saturday.

Sergio Aguero gave Argentina the lead on 19 minutes.

The joy was short lived as they conceded four minutes and 15 seconds later.

Alfred Finnbogason scored in the 24th minute for his country’s first goal at a World Cup finals.

Finnbogason had made a hash of a header seconds earlier but Argentina failed to clear and Willy Caballero could only palm Hordur Magnusson’s shot into the path of the striker, who gleefully turned it home.

Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson saved Messi’s missed penalty, in what looked like Argentina’s only clear-cut chance in the second half.

Also, Chistian Pavon’s bouncing cross drew a fine late save from Halldorsson.

Meanwhile, Croatia leads group D having defeated African representatives Nigeria 2-0.

