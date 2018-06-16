Namibia 55-06 Uganda

Zimbabwe 23-23 Morocco

Africa Gold Cup defending champions Namibia got off to a flying start in the 2018 campaign by demolishing Uganda Rugby Cranes 55-06 in Windhoek.

Namibia walked on to the Hage Geingob Stadium turf as overwhelming favourites and lived up to the tag, ripping through Uganda’s absent defense to show their intentions of reclaiming the title and qualifying to the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The Rugby Cranes put the hosts on the back foot in the first two minutes with Aaron Afoirwoth breaking through before his progress in enemy territory was cut short.

From that point the hosts settled in, and in the sixth minute, Janco Venter bullied his way to the try line and Cliven Loubser made no mistake adding the extras.

JC Greyling beat Adrian Kasito who had replaced injured Lawrence Sebuliba for Namibia’s second try and it was all clear the Rugby Cranes were up for a thorough beating.

Knowing it would be difficult to get to the try line on foreign soil and down 14-00, Rugby Cranes captain Asuman Mugerwa had a decision to make when the hosts were penalized for holding on. He chose to go for points and Afoirwoth’s kick was way wide.

With Saul Kivumbi and Arthur Mukama in the sin-bin, an already weak front pack was drawn into a maul from which Obert Nortje forced his way to the try line and Loubser converted for a 21-00 lead.

Captain Johan Deysel got one over the line before James Ijongat converted a penalty for a 26-03 score by halftime.

After the break, replacement Louis van der Westhuizen joined the try party and later Ijongat slotted in another penalty.

Wian Conradie, Greyling, Chrysander Botha and PW Steenkamp completed the rout as Cranes midfield was porous with the hosts finding it easy to open up the defense with quick offloads and run over.

Coaches John Duncan and Robert Seguya will now use the two-week break to re-organise their charges ahead of their second tie away to Kenya in Nairobi on Saturday, July 7.

Meanwhile in the first game of the tournament, Zimbabwe were shockingly held by newly promoted Morocco to a 23-all draw in Harare.

Uganda will play three home games against Tunisia, Morocco and Zimbabwe on August 4, 11 and 18 respectively.

The winner of the Gold Cup will qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan as Africa 1, joining defending champions New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and the repechage winner in Pool B.