National Basketball League: Ndejje edge short-handed City Oilers

Ndejje 59-58 City Oilers

Ndejje University Angels edged City Oilers 59-58 in the National Basketball League on Friday night at YMCA.

Walker Obedi’s charges got off to a strong start defensively chasing Oilers out of the lane and turning them into jump shooters, and the defending champions missed the first 11 attempts from the field.

Angels (3-5) started the game with an 8-1 run but Oilers wiped out the deficit and led 12-11 after the opening ten minutes.

Ndejje were held to 8 points in the second quarter of the gritty game as Oilers seemingly took charge with a 26-19 advantage at halftime.

After the long break, a 9-2 run sparked by Ben Komakech put the five-time champions in full control of the game with a double digit lead.

However, Oilers (5-3) – who have had a stop-start season so far with three losses already to their name – went through multiple scoring droughts as Ndejje chipped away the deficit to close out the quarter with a 40-39 lead.

There were three lead changes early in the fourth quarter before Ndejje went ahead for go on Martin Baluma’s lay-up with just over 3 minutes to play.

Gauthier Baderha and Baluma scored 15 points apiece to pace Ndejje. Komakech scored game-high 22 points and Landry Ndikumana netted 15 points and picked game high 13 rebounds in a losing effort.

City Oilers were without three key players in Jimmy Enabu, Stephen Omony and James Okello who are on National Team duty.