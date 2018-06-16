Molten Istanbul Cup

Uganda 90-72 Iraq

Uganda National Basketball team – Silverbacks – started their training camp in Turkey on a high by defeating Iraq in their opening game of the Molten Istanbul Cup.

The team arrived in Turkey on Friday morning and played their opening game later on in the evening, and inspired by debutant Jordan Mayes, the Silverbacks rolled to a 90-72 victory.

The high-scoring first quarter ended 27 apiece but Uganda went on to dominate the next two periods 18-12 and 25-15 to set themselves on the path to victory.

Mayes led the all round efficient performance with 26 points, shooting 7-of-12 from the floor. Robinson Opong and John Deng scored 13 points a piece while center Samuel Kalwanyi notched a 10/10 double-double.

Ivan Lumanyika marked his return to the national team with 9 points in 15 minutes, shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from the field.

Uganda plays Saudi Arabia today in their second game, take off Sunday and will return to action on Monday, June 18 against Jordan followed by Bahrain on Tuesday, June 19 and will face Cameroon on Thursday, June 21.

After the training camp, the team will head to Lagos, Nigeria for the second leg (first round) of the the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers.