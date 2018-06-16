© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Nicholas Wadada has finally ended his long stay with Vipers and joins Tanzania Premier League giants Azam FC.

The right back has signed a one year renewable deal with the Ice Cream makers according to Team Manager Phillip Alando who spoke to Kawowo Sports in an interview.

“We have signed him (Wadada) on a one year deal,” confirmed Alando who left the country on Saturday after the deal was complete.

The Uganda Cranes defender has been an integral part of the Venoms side and has won four major trophies in his career as captain of the side.

He captained the side on all four occasions, the league titles in 2014/15 and 2017/18 and Uganda Cup in 2016 plus the FUFA Super Cup in 2015.

Vipers have already signed a replacement for their former skipper in former SC Villa and Lweza defender Ibrahim Kiyemba.

Previously, Ugandans Brian Umony and Nicholas Wadada have played for the Azam FC side that finished last season second in the Tanzania League with 58 points, eleven behind winners Simba SC.