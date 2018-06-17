Croatia condemns tooth-less Nigeria | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group D):

Nigeria 0-2 Croatia

Iceland 1-1 Argentina

_Czarek Sokolowski

Croatia overcame Nigeria 2-0 during a group D 2018 FIFA World Cup encounter in Kaliningrad on Saturday night.

Oghenekaro Etebo’s own goal and a Luka Modric penalty inspired the Europeans to a brave start.

Etebo, who joined Stoke City from Portuguese club Feirense for £6.35m on Monday, turned Modric’s first-half corner into his own net after Ante Rebic and Mario Mandzukic had both got touches.

Modric then converted a 71st-minute penalty – Croatia’s first shot on target – after William Troost-Ekong had manhandled Mandzukic at a corner.

Nigeria offered little attacking threat, although Dejan Lovren blocked Alex Iwobi’s shot just before half-time, and Odion Ighalo glanced a Brian Idowu cross straight at goalkeeper Danijel Subasic.

Victory takes Croatia top of the group, after Iceland held Argentina 1-1 earlier on Saturday.

Team Line Ups:

Croatia XI

Danijel Subasic (G.K), Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Ivan Strinic, Sime Vrsaljko, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Perisic, Ante Rebic

Nigeria XI:

Francis Uzoho (GK), Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Bryan Idowu, Abdullahi Shehu, John Obi Mikel, Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi, Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses

Reactions:

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr:

We are disappointed. When you lose a match, it’s not a good thing, but we must recognise that Croatia had the better team tonight, and my young players made some mistakes, especially on the corners. Sometimes we were a little naive on the set-pieces, but we will work on it. We have to accept this defeat and now we have to win against Iceland. If we win the next game, then all is possible for qualification.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic:

A win is a win is a win. It doesn’t matter how you score. What matters is that you score. We want to be more efficient going forward, but we are not going to split hairs about the way we scored.

Croatia captain Luka Modric: