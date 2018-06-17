Duncan, Mugerwa optimistic despite Rugby Cranes fall to Namibia

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Rugby Cranes head coach John Duncan remains optimistic despite his sides embarrassing defeat to Namibia in Windhoaek in the opening game of the Africa Gold Cup.

The Rugby Cranes suffered a 55-6 defeat at Hage Geingob Stadium on Saturday and head coach John Duncan pinned the defeat to unforced errors.

“I think Namibia played particularly well and got off to a good start. We seemed to be chasing the game and made a lot of unforced errors,” the South African said in the post match interview.

Duncan has a two-week break to re-organise his charges ahead of their second tie of the campaign away to Kenya in Nairobi on Saturday, July 7. He believes his team will bounce back.

“Sport is about bouncing back and showing character and these guys do have the character. We back them 100% and we need to tighten a few areas.

“All is not lost, the final game will decide who is going where.”

Uganda’s defense was porous and could not keep up with Namibia quick transition attack but captain Asuman Mugerwa believes they will be better against Kenya.

“Come against Kenya, we will be better. We are going to work more on our defense., I think we conceded too many penalties. The defense was shady,” Mugerwa said in the post math interview.