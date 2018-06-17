FaceBook

Neither Uganda nor Tanzania is playing at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia but East Africans were involved in Denmark’s 1-0 victory over Peru.

In a game the South American side missed a first half penalty; Yussuf Yurary Poulsen scored the winning goal for the Danes.

The 24 year old RB Leipzig forward is born to Tanzanian father Shihe Yuray and Danish mother but born in Copenhagen.

In the lead up to the goal, Ugandan born Pione Sisto who plies his trade with Spanish side Celta Vigo initiated the move.

Sisto was born in Uganda to South Sudanese parents 23 years ago and moved to Denmark at only two months.

Denmark aim to reaching the quarter finals, a feat they last achieved in France 1998.